DA announces arrest in murder of the Google executive jogger

7 hrs ago

Vanessa Marcotte, who was visiting her mother at the time, was found dead after she didn't return to their home from a run. Photo / Facebook State police detained Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 31, early on Saturday morning in connection with the slaying of the 27-year-old Google executive, reported the Daily Mail.

