Cuomo's New York agenda feeds talk of presidential run

In this April 12, 2017 file photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Hillary Clinton applauds as Gov. Cuomo speaks from the podium at LaGuardia Community College in the Queens borough of New York during a ceremonial bill signing of the a first-in-the nation free tuition plan for students from middle-class families. Speculation Cuomo is plotting a run for president grew louder this week after his appearance with Hillary Clinton and budget plan some observers say reads like a map to the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.