Cuomo stops by New York auto show to push electric cars rebate
Gov. Cuomo rolled into the New York International Auto Show to plug the state's new $70 million commitment to eco-friendly cars. "The technology and that innovation is very important for the industry as well as for society," said Cuomo after arriving Saturday in a new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon - a muscle car that goes from zero-to-60 mph in 2.3 seconds.
