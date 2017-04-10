Cuomo stops by New York auto show to ...

Cuomo stops by New York auto show to push electric cars rebate

13 hrs ago

Gov. Cuomo rolled into the New York International Auto Show to plug the state's new $70 million commitment to eco-friendly cars. "The technology and that innovation is very important for the industry as well as for society," said Cuomo after arriving Saturday in a new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon - a muscle car that goes from zero-to-60 mph in 2.3 seconds.

