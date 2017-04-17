Critics challenge New York's tuition free plan

Cuomo proudly touted the free tuition program for some middle-class students passed in the week-late state budget, appearing with former first lady and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at LaGuardia Community College in Queens on April 12. Clinton advocated for free tuition in her campaign after the idea was first proposed by her rival, Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Cuomo said when it became clear that there would not be a Democratic president or a federal plan for free tuition, he thought New York state should offer it.

