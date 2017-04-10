Cold War 2.0: The New Yorker and the "New" Cold-War Propaganda
This is the second part of a paragraph-by-paragraph commentary on a recent article posing as journalism in the March 6, 2017, issue of The New Yorker. I hope to demonstrate that this article is basically a totally mendacious concoction of cold-war US propaganda constructed out of unsubstantiated opinions expressed by US government officials and various journalists and others who are hostile to the current Russian government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|1 hr
|Trumps Army
|86
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Churchgoer
|62,196
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|2 hr
|robert
|22
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|Squach
|1,114
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|15 hr
|Wildchild
|9
|President Trump's Budget Targets 215,797 New Yo...
|Fri
|Fact
|1
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Thu
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC