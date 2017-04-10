Cold War 2.0: The New Yorker and the "New" Cold-War Propaganda

This is the second part of a paragraph-by-paragraph commentary on a recent article posing as journalism in the March 6, 2017, issue of The New Yorker. I hope to demonstrate that this article is basically a totally mendacious concoction of cold-war US propaganda constructed out of unsubstantiated opinions expressed by US government officials and various journalists and others who are hostile to the current Russian government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.