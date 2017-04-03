Chelsea Clinton, on book tour, in no ...

Chelsea Clinton, on book tour, in no hurry to enter politics

For now, Chelsea Clinton insists she's focused far less on her political future than on burnishing her profile as an author of children's books. The former first daughter embarked Tuesday on a six-state book tour that was scheduled back when she believed her mother was on the way to the White House.

