By the numbers: Drug epidemic grows worse in New York and across nation
In a report issued Thursday, the Rockefeller Institute of Government presented some alarming statistics about the persistence of drug overdoses and deaths throughout New York. The report, titled “By the Numbers: The Growing Drug Epidemic in New York,” details drug-related deaths throughout the state over the past several years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Waiting
|62,214
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|18 hr
|Squach
|1,136
|Trummpp
|18 hr
|Jim
|1
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|23 hr
|Yeti
|29
|Quebec City Mosque Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, 8 Wo...
|Fri
|Kevin J Johnston
|1
|Stumbleupon
|Fri
|Kevin J Johnston
|1
|Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq...
|Fri
|michael chong pc ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC