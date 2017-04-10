Body of New York appeals court judge found in Hudson River
The body of a New York Court of Appeals judge, Sheila Abdus-Salaam, washed up on the side of the Hudson River, according to a report. Abdus-Salaam, 65, was discovered on the Manhattan side of the river Wednesday afternoon, the New York Post reported, citing police sources.
