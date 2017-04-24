Aretha blasts Dionne Warwick but she declines to fire back

In this combination photo, singer Dionne Warwick arrives at the 56th annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2014, in Los Angeles, left, and Aretha Franklin attends the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 4, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Franklin is accusing Warwick of making up a story that she was Whitney Houston's godmother. At Houston's funeral, Warwick told funeral-goers that Franklin was present and introduced her, but then realized she wasn't in attendance.

