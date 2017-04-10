Anti-hunger groups praise NY farm-to-foodbank tax credit
Anti-hunger advocates in New York are cheering the passage of a new tax credit for farmers who donate fruits and vegetables to foodbanks. Farmers already donate millions of pounds of food every year, but say a tax credit for donations would reduce the costs of harvesting and transporting surplus crops that would otherwise go to waste.
