Actor Tim Pigott-Smith dies aged 70
Best known for his theatre work both in the West End and Broadway, he received an OBE for services to drama last month. A statement from agent John Grant said: "It is with deep regret that I have to announce the sad news that Tim Pigott-Smith died this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York, other states challenge Trump over cli...
|25 min
|Frogface Kate
|43
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|4 hr
|Trumps Army
|80
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|11 hr
|RTIC
|18
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Cash Cows
|62,177
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|Thu
|USA R0CKS
|1,090
|young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10)
|Apr 5
|Mari
|9
|Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get Into Poli...
|Apr 5
|anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC