Actor Tim Pigott-Smith dies aged 70

Actor Tim Pigott-Smith dies aged 70

Best known for his theatre work both in the West End and Broadway, he received an OBE for services to drama last month. A statement from agent John Grant said: "It is with deep regret that I have to announce the sad news that Tim Pigott-Smith died this morning.

