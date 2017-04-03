Accused New York, New Jersey bomber s...

Accused New York, New Jersey bomber seeks to move trial to Vermont

An Afghan-born U.S. citizen, charged with setting off bombs last September in New York and New Jersey, is seeking to move his upcoming trial from Manhattan to Vermont, arguing he cannot get a fair trial in the city where he is accused of injuring 30 people. Ahmad Rahimi's defense lawyer filed a motion requesting a change of venue late on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan, six months before his trial is set to begin with jury selection on Oct. 2. Rahimi, 29, is facing federal and state charges in New York and New Jersey after authorities say he detonated bombs in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan and in the coastal New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

