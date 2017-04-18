Access to liver transplants is worse for New Yorkers
There aren't enough organs to go around. Nationally, 8% of patients die waiting for a liver; in New York, that rate is nearly double.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|2 min
|mossy
|1,132
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|anon
|62,212
|Quebec City Mosque Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, 8 Wo...
|23 hr
|Kevin J Johnston
|1
|Stumbleupon
|23 hr
|Kevin J Johnston
|1
|Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq...
|23 hr
|michael chong pc ...
|1
|Cowboy poetry, the decline of the critic, Lil W...
|Thu
|test
|3
|Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want...
|Thu
|FORBES
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC