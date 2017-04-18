Access to liver transplants is worse ...

Access to liver transplants is worse for New Yorkers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

There aren't enough organs to go around. Nationally, 8% of patients die waiting for a liver; in New York, that rate is nearly double.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 min mossy 1,132
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 16 hr anon 62,212
News Quebec City Mosque Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, 8 Wo... 23 hr Kevin J Johnston 1
News Stumbleupon 23 hr Kevin J Johnston 1
News Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq... 23 hr michael chong pc ... 1
News Cowboy poetry, the decline of the critic, Lil W... Thu test 3
News Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want... Thu FORBES 3
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,482,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC