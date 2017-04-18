A-list guests arrive for Rory McIlroy...

A-list guests arrive for Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's wedding

Read more: Daily Echo

Security was tight and the rumour mill in full drive for the wedding of golf star Rory McIlroy and his sweetheart Erica Stoll in the west of Ireland. As helicopters and blacked out cars and SUVs ferried guests to the 13th century Ashford Castle, a steady stream of locals and tourists traipsed up to the gates in forlorn hope of a sneak peek.

