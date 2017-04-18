A bird's-eye view of Bloomberg's New ...

A bird's-eye view of Bloomberg's New York

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg takes 60 Minutes on a helicopter tour of the city, pointing out some of the changes he made while in office In Hudson Yards, rows of commuter trains sit in neat parallel lines, bordered by the High Line. The Statue of Liberty appears to stand no taller than a tourist's souvenir amid the waters of New York Harbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 29 min Squach 1,140
young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10) 44 min Debbie1619 11
News Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl... 1 hr YT B MAD YT B TRIPPN 4
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 5 hr eastsider 62,217
Trummpp Sat Jim 1
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Sat Yeti 29
News Quebec City Mosque Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, 8 Wo... Apr 21 Kevin J Johnston 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,037 • Total comments across all topics: 280,525,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC