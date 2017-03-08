Women go on strike in U.S. to show their economic clout
American women stayed home from work, zipped up their wallets, wore red and joined rallies across the country to demonstrate their economic clout Wednesday as part of International Women's Day events around the globe. The Day Without a Woman protest in the U.S. was put together by organizers of the vast women's marches that were held coast-to-coast the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|3 hr
|USA R0CKS
|955
|The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and t...
|9 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|15 hr
|Jackhole77
|109
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|18 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|CC benefactor
|62,063
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|Mar 6
|Captain Yesterday
|6
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC