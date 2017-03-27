Will NYC invite the 'Fearless Girl' t...

Will NYC invite the 'Fearless Girl' to stay on Wall Street?

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this March 22, 2017 photo, the Charging Bull and Fearless Girl statues are sit on Lower Broadway in New York. Since 1989 the bronze bull has stood in New York City's financial district as an image of the might and hard-charging spirit of Wall Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former vice president Joe Biden: I could have w... 49 min He Named Me Black... 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Interesting 62,108
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 5 hr Squach 1,044
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Sun Texxy 1
pyramid schemes Mar 24 pattyboiman1 1
News Clinton vs Trump: battle of the New Yorkers (Jun '16) Mar 24 Bert Wedemeyer 362
News United States of America v. Jesse James Patters... Mar 24 Spotted owlet 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC