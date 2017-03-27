Will More States Follow New York's Lead?

As you know if you regularly read this blog, the New York State DFS finally finalized its "first-in-the-nation" cybersecurity rules with an effective date of March 1, 2017. And their reach is quite large: DFS-supervised entities from insurers and banks to mortgage brokers and credit unions will have to begin assessing their cybersecurity risks and responding with detailed cybersecurity programs headed up by chief information security officers.

