Who's visiting the White House and Ma...

Who's visiting the White House and Mar-a-Lago? Dems want to know

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

In letters Monday to Trump and the Secret Service, eight lawmakers urged the administration to extend an Obama-era policy of posting White House visitor logs online, and to include guests at the president's Florida resort. Obama's White House began opening visitor logs to the public in 2009 after a legal settlement with a government watchdog group that had sued for access to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Just thinking 62,062
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 13 hr Squach 946
News The upside of Bill's schemes 17 hr Captain Yesterday 6
News The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14) 18 hr Gentile 10
Craigslist censorship: the 'autoflagger' cover up (Nov '14) 19 hr Blessed One 2
News I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban... Mar 3 Captain Yesterday 9
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Mar 3 About time 489
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC