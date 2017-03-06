Who's visiting the White House and Mar-a-Lago? Dems want to know
In letters Monday to Trump and the Secret Service, eight lawmakers urged the administration to extend an Obama-era policy of posting White House visitor logs online, and to include guests at the president's Florida resort. Obama's White House began opening visitor logs to the public in 2009 after a legal settlement with a government watchdog group that had sued for access to them.
