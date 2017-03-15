Who is David Cay Johnston? What to kn...

Who is David Cay Johnston? What to know about Trump tax return reporter

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Town Talk

Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston was thrust into the spotlight Tuesday night after he reported part of President Trump's 2005 tax return on MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow's show. Who is David Cay Johnston? What to know about Trump tax return reporter Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston was thrust into the spotlight Tuesday night after he reported part of President Trump's 2005 tax return on MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow's show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re... 3 hr Faith Michigan 11
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 5 hr USA R0CKS 984
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 7 hr service 62,073
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D... Mar 11 Texxy 2
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) Mar 10 Shinemyshoesbrown... 60
News Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC