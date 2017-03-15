Who is David Cay Johnston? What to know about Trump tax return reporter
Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston was thrust into the spotlight Tuesday night after he reported part of President Trump's 2005 tax return on MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow's show. Who is David Cay Johnston? What to know about Trump tax return reporter Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston was thrust into the spotlight Tuesday night after he reported part of President Trump's 2005 tax return on MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow's show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re...
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|5 hr
|USA R0CKS
|984
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|service
|62,073
|Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|2
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|Mar 10
|Shinemyshoesbrown...
|60
|Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC