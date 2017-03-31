White veteran charged with murder of black man as hate crime
Jackson is accused of stabbing 66-year-old Timothy Caughman , an African American man, near Ninth Avenue and West 36th Street in Midtown Manhattan Monday night. "The defendant was motivated purely by hatred", Illuzzi said .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Doubles
|62,153
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|4 hr
|Utica Problems
|19
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|5 hr
|Squach
|1,072
|Former vice president Joe Biden: I could have w...
|Thu
|tina anne
|5
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Mar 29
|Texxy
|11
|Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat...
|Mar 27
|Nice
|1
|pyramid schemes
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC