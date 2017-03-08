Wall Street crowds bullish on 'Fearless Girl' statue
One woman went to see the "Fearless Girl" statue -- defiantly staring down the famous Wall Street bull -- on Wednesday after she heard about the statue from her child. "My daughter called me at 6 a.m., and says 'You're in New York, you have to take a picture, you have to take a picture of the girl!" "Fearless Girl" was installed Tuesday by State Street Global Advisors as part of the asset-manager's campaign to increase the number of women on their clients' corporate boards.
