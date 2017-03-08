Wall Street crowds bullish on 'Fearle...

Wall Street crowds bullish on 'Fearless Girl' statue

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

One woman went to see the "Fearless Girl" statue -- defiantly staring down the famous Wall Street bull -- on Wednesday after she heard about the statue from her child. "My daughter called me at 6 a.m., and says 'You're in New York, you have to take a picture, you have to take a picture of the girl!" "Fearless Girl" was installed Tuesday by State Street Global Advisors as part of the asset-manager's campaign to increase the number of women on their clients' corporate boards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 1 hr Squach 959
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... 8 hr lol 2
News The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and t... 23 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13) Wed Jackhole77 109
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Tue tomin cali 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Tue CC benefactor 62,063
News The upside of Bill's schemes Mar 6 Captain Yesterday 6
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,846 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC