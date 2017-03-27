Veteran charged with murder as terrorism in landmark New York City...
A white Maryland man accused of prowling the streets of New York City for a black person to "assassinate" has been charged with murder as an act of terrorism - the first time the Manhattan District Attorney's office has used the provision since the statute was changed right after 9/11. James Jackson, 28, an Army veteran from Baltimore, "prowled the streets of New York for three days in search of a black person to assassinate in order to launch a campaign of terrorism against our Manhattan community and the values we celebrate," Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said.
