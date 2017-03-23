US Jews wrestle with arrest of Jew in...

US Jews wrestle with arrest of Jew in bomb threats case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Jewish groups wh... . FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, Stacy Biscardi searches the grounds of Mount Carmel Cemetery for a relatives' grave in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 38 min Anon 62,100
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 15 hr Squach 1,037
pyramid schemes 23 hr pattyboiman1 1
News Clinton vs Trump: battle of the New Yorkers (Jun '16) Fri Bert Wedemeyer 362
News United States of America v. Jesse James Patters... Fri Spotted owlet 1
News Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ... Thu agree 2
News Spicer: Former campaign chairman had 'very limi... Thu Death on 2 Legs 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,485 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC