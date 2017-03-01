Untangling Trump and Russia: What we know -- and what we don't

Six weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump and a number of top administration officials are again bogged down by questions about his campaign's potential ties to Russia -- and Moscow's alleged role in hacking the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. The last 48 hours have been dominated by a steady stream of new information about previously undisclosed conversations between Trump aides and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, a Washington fixture and, according to intelligence sources, one of Moscow's foremost operators in the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.