Uber's final frontier: Upstate New York
In this March 15, 2017 photo, a sign marks a pick-up point for the Uber car service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. New York state lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow Uber and Lyft to expand into upstate cities like Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany and Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|49 min
|Nurse Suzie
|1,007
|Rare emeralds discovered in 400-year-old shipwr...
|3 hr
|zedme
|2
|Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re...
|11 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|12
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|Anon
|62,080
|Rachael fake news LGBT disgrace!! Drama queen/k...
|Fri
|Political observer
|1
|Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin are pictured to...
|Thu
|oldfish
|2
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Thu
|well
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC