Two fatal snowmobile crashes in 2 days in Central New York
Friday night, Oneida County sheriff's deputies said a snowmobiler was killed after he crashed a 2015 Ski-Doo into a concrete bridge in Boonville, Oneida County. Cortland County sheriff's deputies have not yet released the name of the person who died, but said only one person was on the snowmobile that crashed at 7 p.m. on Snowmobile Trail No.
