Two dozen people accused of bringing 200 guns to New York

Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced a 627-count indictment charging 24 in a gun running scheme in Brooklyn today. NEW YORK>> A gun-trafficking ring in Virginia brought more than 200 legally purchased guns up the I-95 corridor to New York, where they unwittingly sold them to an undercover detective, according to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday.

