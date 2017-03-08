Two dozen people accused of bringing 200 guns to New York
Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced a 627-count indictment charging 24 in a gun running scheme in Brooklyn today. NEW YORK>> A gun-trafficking ring in Virginia brought more than 200 legally purchased guns up the I-95 corridor to New York, where they unwittingly sold them to an undercover detective, according to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|1 hr
|Squach
|959
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|8 hr
|lol
|2
|The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and t...
|23 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Jackhole77
|109
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|CC benefactor
|62,063
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|Mar 6
|Captain Yesterday
|6
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC