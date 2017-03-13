Trump tried to call New York prosecut...

Trump tried to call New York prosecutor before firing him -officials

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, President Donald Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what a White House official said was an effort to "thank him for his service and to wish him good luck." FILE PHOTO: Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, attends a news conference in New York City, U.S. May 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr service 62,068
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... 12 hr Texxy 1
News Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re... 19 hr Agents of Corruption 7
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... Sun mossy 970
News Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D... Mar 11 Texxy 2
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) Mar 10 Shinemyshoesbrown... 60
News Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC