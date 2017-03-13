Trump tried to call New York prosecutor before firing him -officials

Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, President Donald Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what a White House official said was an effort to "thank him for his service and to wish him good luck." FILE PHOTO: Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, attends a news conference in New York City, U.S. May 19, 2016.

