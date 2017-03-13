Trudeau in New York for Broadway play...

Trudeau in New York for Broadway play about Canada on 9-11TORONTO -...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to be in New York on Wednesday for a Broadway play about Newfoundlanders who opened their doors to thousands of passengers who descended on the town of Gander the day U.S. airspace was shut on More than 200 flights were diverted to Canada. Little-used Gander became the second busiest airport, taking in 38 flights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr roxy 62,070
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 5 hr USA R0CKS 975
News Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re... 19 hr Cordwainer Trout 9
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... Mon Texxy 1
News Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D... Mar 11 Texxy 2
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) Mar 10 Shinemyshoesbrown... 60
News Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC