Transplanted New Yorker Traumatized By Alleged Walnut Creek Goose Attack

A man walking in an East Bay park claims that a gaggle of geese executed a coordinated attack on him Wednesday, sending him tumbling to the ground and leaving him injured. According to ABC 7 , Walnut Creek resident A.J. Buttacavoli was out for a stroll in the city's Heather Farm Park Wednesday when "he was confronted by three geese in a coordinated attack."

