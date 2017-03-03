Transplanted New Yorker Traumatized By Alleged Walnut Creek Goose Attack
A man walking in an East Bay park claims that a gaggle of geese executed a coordinated attack on him Wednesday, sending him tumbling to the ground and leaving him injured. According to ABC 7 , Walnut Creek resident A.J. Buttacavoli was out for a stroll in the city's Heather Farm Park Wednesday when "he was confronted by three geese in a coordinated attack."
Read more at Sfist.
