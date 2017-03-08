Tom Gold Dance Presents Sixth New York Season
Tom Gold Dance presents its sixth annual New York City season, Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a program of three recent and new works-Company Premieres of Oasis and Served; and the World Premiere of Counterpoint-from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold . Scheduled to perform are dancers Daniel Applebaum, Thomas Garrett, Zachary Guthier, Morgan McEwen, Courtney Nitting, Allynne Noelle , Meaghan Dutton O'hara, Kristen Segin, Mary Elizabeth Sell, James Shee, Evan Swenson; and pianist Xak Bjerken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and t...
|1 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|3 hr
|Squach
|952
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|Jackhole77
|109
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|11 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|20 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|21 hr
|CC benefactor
|62,063
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|Mon
|Captain Yesterday
|6
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC