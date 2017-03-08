The man behind a bold new movie exposing Scientology was...
Since the release of Alex Gibney's Emmy-winning documentary "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief" and the A&E series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," fascination over the Church of Scientology has been at an all-time high. Now the church is being examined through the unique style of BBC filmmaker Louis Theroux .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re...
|3 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|3
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|4 hr
|Squach
|965
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Father R
|62,064
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|15 hr
|Texxy
|2
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Shinemyshoesbrown...
|60
|Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ...
|Fri
|Texxy
|1
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|Mar 9
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC