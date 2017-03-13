The Latest: UN envoy says Syria attac...

The Latest: UN envoy says Syria attacks aim to spoil talks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has been convicted of obstructing an FBI corruption investigation into his jails and lying to federal authorities. A federal judge in Hawaii is considering a request to issue a temporary restraining order against the revised travel ban ordered by President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 10 min Squach 987
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 31 min anon 62,075
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... 4 hr LookMAnohandsnofiber 1
News Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin are pictured to... 4 hr Texxy 1
News Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical... 5 hr what Fluffy doing... 1
News Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re... 13 hr Faith Michigan 11
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC