The Latest: Suspect in race-targeted ...

The Latest: Suspect in race-targeted killing is Army veteran

16 hrs ago

The Latest on the death of a black man in what police say was a racially motivated killing : A man accused of a racially motivated killing in New York City is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. The Army says James Harris Jackson was in the service from March 2009 to August 2012 and worked as a military intelligence analyst.

