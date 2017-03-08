The Latest: Emirates plans flight despite pols' opposition
Emirates says it plans to operate its flight from New Jersey to Greece as planned despite opposition from 25 members of the New York and New Jersey congressional delegation. They asked Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday to stop the Dubai-based airline from beginning a roundtrip flight between Newark and Athens this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|2 hr
|mossy
|953
|The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and t...
|5 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|Jackhole77
|109
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|15 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|CC benefactor
|62,063
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|Mar 6
|Captain Yesterday
|6
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC