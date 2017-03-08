The Latest: Emirates plans flight des...

The Latest: Emirates plans flight despite pols' opposition

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Emirates says it plans to operate its flight from New Jersey to Greece as planned despite opposition from 25 members of the New York and New Jersey congressional delegation. They asked Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday to stop the Dubai-based airline from beginning a roundtrip flight between Newark and Athens this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 2 hr mossy 953
News The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and t... 5 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13) 12 hr Jackhole77 109
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... 15 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Tue tomin cali 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Tue CC benefactor 62,063
News The upside of Bill's schemes Mar 6 Captain Yesterday 6
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC