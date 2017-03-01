The Latest: 4 arrested at rally in Wa...

The Latest: 4 arrested at rally in Washington state capital

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Serenity Jackson, 21, right, challenges and taunts supporters of President Trump at the event. Jackson, of Oklahoma City, was part of a small group who showed up to speak against President Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 7 hr CCbenefactor 62,058
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 7 hr USA R0CKS 944
News The upside of Bill's schemes 9 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban... Fri Captain Yesterday 9
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Mar 3 About time 489
News New York archdiocese seeks $100M mortgage to pa... Mar 3 same in Canada 1
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb 28 soon same here 5
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,345,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC