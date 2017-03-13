The Latest: 100,000 power outages in East Coast storm
Nearly 100,000 customers are without power in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, as a late-winter storm brings a mix of snow and sleet with strong winds. Dominion Power reports more than 50,000 customers in the dark in Virginia on Tuesday morning, with more than 40,000 of those outages in the Richmond area.
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|41 min
|Nurse Suzie
|981
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|roxy
|62,070
|Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re...
|Tue
|Cordwainer Trout
|9
|Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ...
|Mon
|Texxy
|1
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|2
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|Mar 10
|Shinemyshoesbrown...
|60
|Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
