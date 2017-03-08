The genuine signs of intelligence

The genuine signs of intelligence

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'For the woman who could stop all of this but won't': Scarlett Johansson puts the knife into Ivanka Trump with wicked SNL perfume commercial spoof for 'Complicit' Never-before-seen Michael Brown footage sheds new light on case and suggests he did NOT rob the store before being shot dead by Ferguson police but was involved in a drug deal with the clerks How incendiary new Michael Brown film threatens to reignite fury around his death - as police ADMIT they knew about unseen footage but DIDN'T release it because it was 'irrelevant' North East braces for up to 18-inches of snow as freezing Nor-easter looks set to hit New York City and bring blizzard white-out conditions Inventor of the World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee issues dire warning on its 28th anniversary and says fake news and government surveillance threatens to destroy it EXCLUSIVE: Heartwarming moment Good Samaritan steps in and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 5 hr roxy 62,065
News Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re... 6 hr Agents of Corruption 4
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 7 hr lewis 967
News Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D... Sat Texxy 2
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) Fri Shinemyshoesbrown... 60
News Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ... Fri Texxy 1
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... Mar 9 lol 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,489,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC