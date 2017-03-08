The Department of Justice just asked ...

The Department of Justice just asked the 'sheriff of Wall...

Among the 46 US attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama asked to resign on Friday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, one name seemed at least slightly curious: Preet Bharara, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York. That's because President Donald Trump invited him to Trump Tower in late November during the transition period and asked him to stay on at his post.

