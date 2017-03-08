The Department of Justice just asked the 'sheriff of Wall...
Among the 46 US attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama asked to resign on Friday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, one name seemed at least slightly curious: Preet Bharara, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York. That's because President Donald Trump invited him to Trump Tower in late November during the transition period and asked him to stay on at his post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|1 hr
|Eat Veg
|964
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|8 hr
|Texxy
|2
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Shinemyshoesbrown...
|60
|Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ...
|Fri
|Texxy
|1
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|Thu
|lol
|2
|The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and t...
|Mar 8
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|Mar 8
|Jackhole77
|109
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC