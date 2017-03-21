Syrian conflict dominates Overseas Pr...

Syrian conflict dominates Overseas Press Club Awards winners

16 hrs ago

The devastation wrought by the war in Syria was the leading story among the winners of the Overseas Press Club Awards recognizing the finest international reporting. Besides the Syrian conflict, the 22 winning stories included the unraveling of Venezuela's public institutions, state media control in China and Russia, fighting the drug trade in Colombia and the Philippines and the elites exposed in the Panama Papers.

