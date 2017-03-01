Suspected MS-13 gang members arrested...

Suspected MS-13 gang members arrested in connection with Long Island teen murders

18 hrs ago Read more: KYKX-FM Longview

Several suspected gang members were arrested in New York Thursday morning on federal charges, including the brutal murders of three teenagers in Long Island last year, authorities said. Robert Capers, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, formally announced the arrests at a news conference in Central Islip.

