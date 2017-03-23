Suspect to police: I stabbed black ma...

Suspect to police: I stabbed black man as 'practice'

The white man accused of fatally stabbing a black man in New York on Monday night told police he targeted the victim because he was black and that he viewed the killing as "practice," according to a criminal complaint. The suspect, 28-year-old James Harris Jackson, told police he intended to go to Times Square to kill more black men, according to the complaint.

