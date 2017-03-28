Start up the Packard! New York to rehab FDR's ride
Start up the Packard! New York to rehab FDR's ride Packard Phaeton driven by Franklin Roosevelt as New York governor is finding new life. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oeuKif Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks Tuesday, March 28, 2017, about the 1932 Packard that Franklin Roosevelt drove when he was governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
