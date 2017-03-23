'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Posters: Tom Holland Slings Through New York
Spider-Man: Homecoming showed some more Big Apple love today, tweeting a new poster image depicting the Marvel superhero on his New York City turf. The poster, depicting Spidey scaling a Brooklyn-Queens Expressway sign, comes a day after two others were tweeted.
