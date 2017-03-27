Snoop Dogg to induct Tupac into Rock ...

Snoop Dogg to induct Tupac into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Snoop Dogg will induct the late rapper Tupac Shakur into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, whi... NEW YORK - Snoop Dogg will induct the late rapper Tupac Shakur into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, while Pharrell Williams will induct Nile Rodgers during the ceremony in Brooklyn next month. The Rock & Roll Hall announced Wednesday additional guests who'll be on hand April 7 at the Barclays Center to induct this year's newest class.

