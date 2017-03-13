Slammer Sale: States find closed pris...

Slammer Sale: States find closed prisons can be a tough sell

12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A recent national study found at least 94 state correctional facilities have been shut down since 2011, and only a few have been sold. In New York, a mountaintop site in the Adirondacks is on the market for the second time in two years despite stunning views and proximity to the tourist destination of Saratoga Springs.

