Slammer Sale: States find closed prisons can be a tough sell
A recent national study found at least 94 state correctional facilities have been shut down since 2011, and only a few have been sold. In New York, a mountaintop site in the Adirondacks is on the market for the second time in two years despite stunning views and proximity to the tourist destination of Saratoga Springs.
