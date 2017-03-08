See the Damage Strong Winds Caused in...

See the Damage Strong Winds Caused in Central New York

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Not only did strong wind gusts cut power to nearly 1,200,000 utility customers from the Great Lakes to the central Appalachians, it caused all sorts of damage all over New York. Here's a look at some of the photos posted on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 2 min USA R0CKS 962
News Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D... 6 hr Texxy 1
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) 12 hr Shinemyshoesbrown... 60
News Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ... 19 hr Texxy 1
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... Thu lol 2
News The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and t... Mar 8 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13) Mar 8 Jackhole77 109
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,852 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC