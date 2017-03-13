Secret Service laptop with Trump Towe...

Secret Service laptop with Trump Tower floor plans stolen in New York

15 hrs ago

A laptop with sensitive security information on it was stolen from a Secret Service agent in New York City, law enforcement officials said on Friday US time, prompting a multi-agency investigation to try to retrieve it.The Secret Service said in a statement that "an employee was the victim of a criminal act in which our agency-issued laptop computer was stolen." Trump ignores Merkel's handshake offer In an awkward exchange, the US president appears to snub the German Chancellor's request for a handshake during a photo op.

