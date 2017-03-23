Robert Rodriguez Frontrunner to Direc...

Robert Rodriguez Frontrunner to Direct Escape From New York Remake

Robert Rodriguez is now the frontrunner to direct the upcoming Escape From New York remake, according to TrackingBoard . There is no finished deal yet, but Rodriguez is reportedly interested.

