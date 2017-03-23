Robert Rodriguez Frontrunner to Direct Escape From New York Remake
Robert Rodriguez is now the frontrunner to direct the upcoming Escape From New York remake, according to TrackingBoard . There is no finished deal yet, but Rodriguez is reportedly interested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComingSoon.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|14 min
|anon
|62,102
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|22 hr
|Squach
|1,037
|pyramid schemes
|Fri
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Clinton vs Trump: battle of the New Yorkers (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Bert Wedemeyer
|362
|United States of America v. Jesse James Patters...
|Fri
|Spotted owlet
|1
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar 23
|agree
|2
|Spicer: Former campaign chairman had 'very limi...
|Mar 23
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC